Hundreds without power in Greenville, Spartanburg Counties

Over 370 Duke Energy customers are without power in Greenville County Sunday morning.

The Duke Energy Outage Map says the outage was first reported shortly after 6 a.m.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time,. It appears to have occurred near Pelham Road.

Power is expected to be restored by 9:30 a.m., according to the outage map.

Nearly 150 customers are also without power in Spartanburg County in Pacolet. The outage map says the outages occurred after fallen trees or limbs damaged Duke Energy equipment.

The estimated time for restoration is 9 a.m.

