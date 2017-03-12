Chief: Police searching for subject after shots fired in Laurens Co.

A large law enforcement presence is stationed in Laurens County after a man fired shots at his girlfriend and barricaded himself in a residence Sunday morning, the assistant police chief confirms.

Pictures were sent to FOX Carolina showing several law enforcement vehicles accumulating in the Garlington Road area around 9:30 a.m.

The Laurens Police Assistant Chief says no one has been injured at this time.

The standoff has been ongoing for over two hours.

Police say a search warrant has been executed, but the man was no longer inside the residence. A perimeter has been set up around the residence as investigators actively search for the subject.

EMS and SLED investigators are on standby.

Police say it is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

We are sending a crew that way to get more information.

