Police: Narcotics officer bitten, injured by K9 while serving search warrant

A Spartanburg Police Narcotics Officer was bitten and injured by a K9 officer while serving a search warrant, reports state.

Per the report, an officer was assisting the Spartanburg Tactical and Narcotics Unit in serving a warrant Friday around 1 p.m. near a residence on Westview Boulevard. As the officer began to open his unit to dispatch his K9, the K9 named Jack immediately knocked open the door and lunged forward.

The officer said he had a handle of the leash for a moment, but his grip was eventually lost and the K9 proceeded toward a narcotics officer in plain clothes. Jack knocked the officer to the ground and began biting her on the upper right leg, the report said.

The officer attempted verbal commands and the use of the electronic control collar but was unable to stop the K9.

A flashbang or stun grenade was eventually deployed by tactical members and the K9 backed off the officer and another officer was able to physically grab ahold of Jack. He was then placed back in the unit and secured.

The injured officer then received medical attention for the small puncture wound on her leg, officers say.

Jack will continue to work and train with the department to prevent an incident like this from happening in the future, an officer said. The K9 was said to not be at fault, per police.

K9 Officer Jack and the K9 operator Officer Hancock have been with the department for awhile, police say, but did not have exact dates on hand.

The public information officer for the department said this is the first time he is aware of something like this happening.

