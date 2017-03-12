Coroner identifies man killed in collision on SC 56 after striking tree, barn

A driver was killed in a car collision Sunday morning after striking a tree and a barn in Newberry County, troopers report.

Reports state, the driver was traveling north on SC 56 around 9:15 a.m. when the driver ran off the road right, went through a field and struck a tree and then a barn.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and became entrapped and was pronounced dead on scene, troopers say.

No other vehicles were involved.

The driver was identified as Jonathan Fullmer, 28, of Spartanburg County. The coroner said Fullmer didn't appear to have been wearing a seat belt during the crash.

An autopsy revealed Fuller sustained multiple blunt force injuries during the collision.

The crash remains under investigation by the Newberry County Coroner's Office and S.C. Highway Patrol.

No charges were filed.

