Man pleads guilty to further charges for NC bomb threats

NEWTON, N.C. (AP) - A man who made hundreds of fake bomb threats that mobilized law officers in the North Carolina foothills is preparing to spend years in prison.

The Hickory Daily Record reports (http://bit.ly/2mzjBrF ) that 27-year-old Cody Matthew Startt pleaded guilty Friday to dozens of felony counts of false bomb reports and terrorism. He earlier admitted to making 250 false bomb threats in Burke County and was sentenced is 11 to 21 years.

Superior Court Judge W. Todd Pomeroy also ordered Startt to repay $82,000 to the businesses and government agencies that lost money because of the threats. Attorneys say it's unlikely Startt would repay the full amount. He apologized for the trouble he caused.

Prosecutors say the calls were made via an internet phone service and detectives traced them back to Startt.

Information from: The Hickory Daily Record, http://www.hickoryrecord.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.