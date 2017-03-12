Rain developing Upstate, possible wintry mix in mountains Monday night

Another system brings rain for the Upstate and a possible wintry mix for the mountains tonight, with several freezes/hard freezes ahead for the rest of the week.

Spotty showers continue in the Upstate but will become more widespread by mid to late evening into the overnight. A wintry mix is still possible in the higher elevations of North Carolina where some snow accumulation could occur. Snow showers continue at times through Tuesday for the mountains, but the sun should return for the Upstate.

Big-time high pressure builds in for the middle and end of the week, and it will bring with it some of the coldest air we’ve seen in quite some time. The wind chill could be around 0 in the mountains early Wednesday. Expect lows in the teens there Thursday morning, with 20s likely for morning temperature in the Upstate Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.