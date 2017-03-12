Gamecocks to play Marquette at Bon Secours in NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

The Bon Secours Wellness Arena is getting prepared to welcome players and fans alike for the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament, which kicks off Friday.

Greenville is hosting the first and second rounds of the tournament from Friday March 17 through Sunday March 19.

In preparation for March Madness, crews were out Sunday installing the court.

The Gamecocks will play Marquette on Friday in USC's first NCAA Tournament berth since 2004. As a 7 seed in the east region, they'll face 10 seed Marquette in the first round in Greenville.

The following games will be played on Friday at the Well:

East Region

(7) South Carolina

(10) Marquette

(2) Duke

(15) Troy

South Region

(1) North Carolina

(16) Texas Southern

(8) Arkansas

(9) Seton Hall

Times are TBA.

If the Gamecocks win, they'll face the winner of the Duke (2 seed) vs. Troy (15 seed) game on Sunday. The winner of the UNC vs. Texas Southern game will play the winner of the Arkansas vs. Seton Hall game on Sunday in the second round.

For ticket information, click here. To see the complete bracket, click here.

