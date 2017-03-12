Greenville Co. deputies: missing man found safe - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville Co. deputies: missing man found safe

Furman Mullinax (Source: GCSO) Furman Mullinax (Source: GCSO)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Officials with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a man who went missing Sunday has been found.

Deputies were looking for Furman Mullinix, 49, who is mentally handicapped.

He'd been missing since about 3 p.m. Sunday.

The sheriff's office announced just after 1 a.m. Monday that Mr. Mullinix had been located and is safe.

