Surveillance images released of robbery at Anderson Co. Girl Scout cookie booth

A thief got away with the money box from a Girls Scout Cookie booth at the Powdersville Walmart, according to officials with Girl Scouts of America.

Karen Kelly, Director and Marketing and Communications professional for the organization, said Anderson County deputies responded to the call on Mar. 12.

According to a statement from Juli Spann, a parent volunteer, she and her daughter who is a Girl Scout were selling cookies outside the Walmart around 2:15 p.m. when a woman got out of a black Jeep and went to the vending machine behind them.

Reports say the lady asked the volunteer and daughter at the booth for a newer dollar bill to use in the machine, and they exchanged.

Then, volunteer said the woman walked back and forth between the Jeep and behind their booth about five times before approached the Girl Scout Cookie boxes on the table, acting as if she was interested in making a purchase.

The woman reportedly took several boxes from the table to the man driving the black Jeep and asked him what he wanted before returning to the booth.

Then, reports say the woman picked a box, paid $4 and then grabbed the money box from the booth and held it under her arm.

The volunteer said she tried to grab the box from the woman as she backed toward the Jeep. As the woman reached the Jeep, the volunteer said she called the woman a thief and an altercation ensued.

"The first thing that came into my mind was 'No. You are not taking that from them.'", said Spann.

The woman who stole the box then began kicking the volunteer repeatedly from the car as the volunteer's daughter hit the the woman as well.

The woman, according to the statement, finally kicked the volunteer hard enough, and the Jeep was able to get away with the money.

The suspect is described as a female in a black sweatshirt and dark jeans with blue-tipped, Mohawk-style hair.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4400.

