Coroner identifies Upstate driver killed after head-on collision in Pickens County

Troopers say a Pickens County crash turned fatal on Sunday.

They got a call about the crash that occurred around 7:16 p.m. on SC 288 at Liberia Road.

Trooper say the driver of a 2007 Acura was traveling south on SC 288 when he crossed over the line, striking a 1993 Chevrolet head-on.

The driver of the Acura was wearing a seat belt, but was injured, became entrapped and was extracted from the vehicle. The driver succumbed to injuries at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet was also wearing a seat belt, was injured and was transported by EMS to Greenville Hospital.

On Monday, the coroner identified the driver of the Acura as 34-year-old Robert Marco Gore of Seneca. His cause of death was blunt force trauma.

No charges have been filed in connection with the crash.

The collision remains under investigation.

