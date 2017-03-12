Coroner identifies man dead after crashing into tree in Oconee County

Troopers say at least one person is dead after an Oconee County crash Sunday evening.

The call came in just after 6 p.m.

According to reports, the crash happened on Snow Creek Road at Snow Creek Church Road.

Troopers say the driver of a 2000 Ford pickup truck was traveling south on Snow Creek Road ran off the road to the left, striking a tree. The driver was wearing a seat belt during the collision and was injured and became entrapped in the truck, requiring extraction from the vehicle.

He died at the scene of the crash.

The driver has been identified as 72-year-old James Walter Olbon of Oakway Road in Westminster. The coroner reports he died of multiple blunt force injuries. His manner of death has been ruled an accident.

