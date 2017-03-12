Police: Two hospitalized after car collides with homeowner's truck, crashing it into Easley home

Car crashes into homeowner's truck, sending it crashing into Easley home (Source: iWitness)

Car crashes into homeowner's truck, sending it crashing into Easley home (Source: iWitness)

Car crashes into homeowner's truck, sending it crashing into Easley home (Source: iWitness)

Police say a driver and passenger were hospitalized after a vehicle collided with a homeowner's truck, sending it crashing into an Easley residence early Sunday morning.

Chief Tollison of the Easley Police Department said the call came in at 1:22 a.m.

Tollison said four total people were inside a blue Honda when it crashed into a homeowner's black pickup truck in a driveway, causing it to crash into the wall of the homeowner's garage.

The driver and a passenger were taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

No one in the home was injured, according to reports.

Tollison said the Easley Fire Department and a rescue team were called out to help free the driver and passenger from the vehicle. The Honda was removed from the scene after the two were extracted from it.

No one has been taken into custody in connection with the crash at this time, and toxicology reports are not yet available.

This collision remains under investigation by the Easley Police Department.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.