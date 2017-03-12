Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg visits Greenville, Mother Emanuel A - FOX Carolina 21

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg visits Greenville, Mother Emanuel AME Church

Posted: Updated:
Mark Zuckerburg visits S.C. Governor's School for the Arts and Humanities. (Source: SCGSAH Facebook) Mark Zuckerburg visits S.C. Governor's School for the Arts and Humanities. (Source: SCGSAH Facebook)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerburg stopped in South Carolina on Sunday.

He started his day off at the Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C. for morning service. 

Zuckerburg also visited the Upstate on Sunday, touring the South Carolina Governor's School for the Arts and Humanities in Greenville.

