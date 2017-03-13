Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Upstate team up for mentorship program

Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office and Big Brothers Big Sisters announce start of "Bigs in Blue" program (March 13, 2017)

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Upstate announced a new partnership on Monday.

According to a news release, the Greenville County Sheriff's Office has become the first agency in South Carolina to partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Upstate for the "Bigs in Blue" mentorship program.

"The sheriff's office is glad to be the first in the state to do this and move forward in a way that advances community relationships," Sheriff Will Lewis said during a news conference Monday morning.

Lewis said he planned to commit roughly 30 deputies to mentor kids in the program. The deputies will be on a rotation so children will have the opportunity to share time with multiple deputies.

Deputies will spend 45 minutes to an hour with children each week in an off-duty capacity. The deputies will be dressed down and not in uniform, Lewis said.

"This is a new open line of communication between the sheriff's office and the community and gives us the unique opportunity to give back in a different way," Lewis added.

The sheriff also encouraged his colleagues in neighboring counties to get involved in the program.

"I'm very politely challenging the sheriff's in the other Upstate communities to get involved as well," Lewis said.

