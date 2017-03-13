Old mascara brushes get new life helping Appalachian wildlife

Appalachian Wildlife Refuge will receive a large delivery of used mascara brushes Monday all thanks to one Facebook post that went viral.

Savannah Trantham, a home-based wildlife rehabilitator and Co-Founder of Appalachian Wild, said a Facebook post from March 10 yielded an incredible response.

In the post she asked:

"Did you know something as simple as an old mascara wand can help wildlife?!? We use mascara brushes to help remove fly eggs and larva from the fur of animals. They work great because the bristles are so close together! Do you have old mascara just lying around in a drawer? Know a makeup artist? Clean off those old wands in hot soapy water and we can put them to good use! Clean brushes can be sent to: Appalachian Wild, P.O. Box 1211, Skyland, NC 28776."

By Sunday night, the Facebook post had been shared more than 21,000 times, thousands of people had pledged to donate their mascara brushes, and many people who had learned about Appalachian Wild via social media had visited the website and pledged to donate items from the wish list, Trantham said.

"We are stunned at the outpouring of support," Kimberly Brewster, who coordinates the groups outreach efforts, stated in a news release. "I was brought to tears by the messages thanking us for saving wild animals."

Appalachian Wild also recently reached a $43,000 goal for funding a wildlife triage building.

To donate clean mascara brushes, mail the wands to:

Appalachian Wild

P.O. Box 1211

Skyland, NC 28776

Visit www.appalachianwild.org to learn more about the organization.

