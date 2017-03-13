Deputies: Multiple bullets fired into home in early morning driv - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Multiple bullets fired into home in early morning drive-by

SPARTANBURG, SC

Deputies are investigating after several bullets were fired into a home early Monday morning during a drive-by shooting.

According to investigative reports, the shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. at a house on Cudd Road.

Deputies said two men were asleep in separate rooms of the home when they were awakened by gunfire.

The men found several bullet holes in the wall of the living room and several in the wall of a front bedroom.

In addition to damaged siding and drywall, deputies said bullets also damaged a mirror, a ceramic pot, and a vacuum cleaner.

No suspects were identified in the investigative reports.

