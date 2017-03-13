Troopers: Woman killed in New Leicester Highway crash

Troopers in North Carolina are investigating a deadly crash Monday morning in Buncombe County.

Highway Patrol dispatchers said the crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on New Leicester Highway near Newfound Road.

Troopers said 57-year-old Cecilia Cook of Dixie Creek Road, Leicester died.

Cook was driving a 1997 Nissan pickup. Troopers said she turned left in front of a Lexus and was struck. The driver and a passenger of the Lexus both suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

New Leicester Highway was closed for about 45 minutes after the crash but has since reopened.

