More than 8,000 SC lottery players win combined $2.2 million playing Pick 3

8,955 Pick 3 players in South Carolina got lucky over the weekend by playing triple 7s, South Carolina Education Lottery officials stated on Monday.

Winners took home either $250 or $500 per play and the total Pick 3 prize payout for Saturday’s drawing was $2.2 million.

This marks the ninth time 7 – 7 – 7 has been drawn. The last time was in December 2016.

The odds of winning were 1 in 1,000.

