Bob Jones University flies Thin Blue Line flags to honor law enforcement

Bob Jones University announced it will light its main fountain “blue” and fly “Thin Blue Line” flags on each of the 24 flags pole in center campus through Mar. 18, in honor to the law enforcement professionals in Greenville County and around the country.

The Bob Jones University will also be hosting the Allen Jacobs Memorial Prayer Breakfast for area law enforcement personnel on Mar. 16 in the Davis Room of the Davis-McKenzie Dining Common.

The breakfast will be held to honor the memory of Greenville Police Department Officer Allen Jacobs who lost his life in the line of duty on Mar. 18, 2016, and to honor the men and women of law enforcement in Greenville County.

