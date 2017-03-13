Convicted sex offender arrested on new charges after indecent exposure at Upstate Waffle House

A convicted sex offender was arrested on new charges on Saturday after deputies said he exposed himself at the Boiling Springs Waffle House.

According to warrants Leo Xiong, 33, intentionally exposed his private parts to two female customers at the restaurant on Highway 9.

Xiong was previously convicted of indecent exposure in 2014 and convicted again later that year for failing to register as a sex offender, according to SLED records

Xiong was also arrested in May 2016 for loitering at Northbrook Baptist Church, which is next to the Waffle House on Highway 9.

