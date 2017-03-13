FBI: FL murder suspect who spent time in Asheville may have additional victims

The FBI is asking for help identifying possible victims of a murder suspect with ties to Asheville.

The FBI said Ronnie Leon Hyde, 60, was arrested for a 1994 murder in Florida and may be connected to other killings or disappearances.

On June 5, 1994, investigators found a a dismembered torso behind a gas station dumpster in Columbia County, Florida. The victim was only recently identified as a 16-year-old male from Yulee, Florida.

Hyde was a known associate of the victim’s family at the time of the teen’s disappearance, the FBI said.

Hyde is from Jacksonville, FL but has traveled extensively, and FBI agents said he spent time in Asheville, North Carolina.

Hyde’s employment history includes providing counseling services at multiple organizations, and the potential for extensive access to children.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI’s Jacksonville Field Office at (904) 248-7000.

