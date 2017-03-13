Paul Simon announces Simpsonville concert date

Legendary singer-songwriter Paul Simon will perform in the Upstate this summer.

Simon, 75, was once part of the duo Simon & Garfunkel, which was formed in the mid-1960s and released a list of popular songs, and has since enjoyed decades of success as a solo artist.

Simon will perform in Simpsonville at the Heritage Park Amphitheatre on June 4.

He will also perform in Atlanta on June 2 and Charlotte on June 6.

Tickets for the summer concert tour will go on sale on Friday.

Click here for ticket information online.

