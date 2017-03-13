Islamic Society of Greenville to host Meet Your Muslim Neighbor - FOX Carolina 21

Islamic Society of Greenville to host Meet Your Muslim Neighbor event

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Islamic Society of Greenville webpage) (Source: Islamic Society of Greenville webpage)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Islamic Society of Greenville is going to host an event called Meet Your Muslim Neighbor on Apr. 6.

The event will take place on the Upstate Islamic Center at 6 p.m. RSVP is required to attend.

Click here to register. 

Learn more about the Meet Your Muslim Neighbor group here.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.