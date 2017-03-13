Suspect turns self in after Laurens shooting, standoff

Laurens police said a man is in custody after a domestic violence incident and shooting Sunday morning.

Police said they received reports that Antonio Marquise Hunter fired a gun on Fleming Street around 7 a.m. Sunday and had also threatened to harm himself.

When they went to the home on Garlington Street that the 29-year-old suspect shared with the victim, police said no one answered the door. When contacted by cell phone, Hunter reportedly hung up on officers and did not pick up when they called back.

Police and Laurens County deputies set up a perimeter around the home and police said they secured a warrant to make entry.

When police entered, they said Hunter was not home.

Police said arrest warrants were signed charging Hunter with Domestic Violence High and Aggravated, Possession of a weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime, Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits, and Pointing and Presenting a Firearm.

On Friday investigators said Hunter turned himself in and was booked into the Laurens County Detention Center.

A bond hearing is scheduled for 4 p.m.

