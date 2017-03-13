Morningside Baptist Church to host Blue & White Sunday to honor law enforcement and fallen officer Allen Jacobs

The Spartanburg County Coroner confirms a teen has died as a result of a collision in Spartanburg County overnight Monday.More >
The Spartanburg County Coroner confirms a teen has died as a result of a collision in Spartanburg County overnight Monday.More >
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said 34 people, including some inmates in SC prisons, have been indicted after a State Grand Jury investigation into a statewide methamphetamine trafficking operating in the prison system.More >
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said 34 people, including some inmates in SC prisons, have been indicted after a State Grand Jury investigation into a statewide methamphetamine trafficking operating in the prison system.More >
An Upstate family is pleading for information in the disappearance of a man who went missing this month.More >
An Upstate family is pleading for information in the disappearance of a man who went missing this month.More >
The Cherokee County Coroner was called to the scene of a fiery collision that had closed parts of I-85 Tuesday evening.More >
The Cherokee County Coroner was called to the scene of a fiery collision that had closed parts of I-85 Tuesday evening.More >
The Department of Health and Environmental Control said a former Upstate medical office employee is facing dozens of charges related to prescription fraud.More >
The Department of Health and Environmental Control said a former Upstate medical office employee is facing dozens of charges related to prescription fraud.More >
A witness says she saw a member of the public catch a baby that was dropped from the burning tower block in west London.More >
A witness says she saw a member of the public catch a baby that was dropped from the burning tower block in west London.More >
A rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game Wednesday, critically wounding House GOP Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and hitting aides and Capitol police as congressmen and others dove for cover.More >
A rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game Wednesday, critically wounding House GOP Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and hitting aides and Capitol police as congressmen and others dove for cover.More >
South Carolina Congressman Jeff Duncan says he's safe after shots were fired at a baseball field where he had attended practice earlier Wednesday morning.More >
South Carolina Congressman Jeff Duncan says he's safe after shots were fired at a baseball field where he had attended practice earlier Wednesday morning.More >
Assistant Honea Path Fire Department Chief Paul McGaha said an Anderson County home was destroyed in an early morning fire on Wednesday.More >
Assistant Honea Path Fire Department Chief Paul McGaha said an Anderson County home was destroyed in an early morning fire on Wednesday.More >
London's Metropolitan Police say six people have died in the devastating fire that engulfed a west London apartment block. Police say the number is expected to rise.More >
London's Metropolitan Police say six people have died in the devastating fire that engulfed a west London apartment block. Police say the number is expected to rise.More >
Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a shooting near a baseball field in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017,More >
Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a shooting near a baseball field in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017,More >
Firefighters battled a massive fire and evacuated residents from a burning 27-floor high-rise apartment building in west London early Wednesday morning.More >
Firefighters battled a massive fire and evacuated residents from a burning 27-floor high-rise apartment building in west London early Wednesday morning.More >
Storm damage is causing headaches for many residents with downed trees and power outages.More >
Storm damage is causing headaches for many residents with downed trees and power outages.More >
Duke Energy released a list of 10 tips to keep your energy costs cool this summer.More >
Duke Energy released a list of 10 tips to keep your energy costs cool this summer.More >
A Greenville County Sheriff's deputy helped get an Upstate bride to the altar on time.More >
A Greenville County Sheriff's deputy helped get an Upstate bride to the altar on time.More >
Edisto Watersports and Tackle saw teams hook some huge sharks during the June 10 shark fishing tournament in the waters off Edisto Beach, SC.More >
Edisto Watersports and Tackle saw teams hook some huge sharks during the June 10 shark fishing tournament in the waters off Edisto Beach, SC.More >
The solicitor's office released never-before-seen evidence in the investigation into the 2003 quadruple homicide at Superbike Motorsports.More >
The solicitor's office released never-before-seen evidence in the investigation into the 2003 quadruple homicide at Superbike Motorsports.More >