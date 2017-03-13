Morningside Baptist Church to host Blue & White Sunday to honor - FOX Carolina 21

Morningside Baptist Church to host Blue & White Sunday to honor law enforcement and fallen officer Allen Jacobs

Blue&White Sunday (Source: Morningside Baptist Church) Blue&White Sunday (Source: Morningside Baptist Church)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Morningside Baptist Church to host Blue & White Sunday, an event to honor law enforcement and the family of fallen Greenville policeman Allen Jacobs, who attended the church as a child.

The special service will be held on Mar. 19 at the Morningside Baptist Church located on 1115 Pelham Road at 10:30 a.m.

The church said the Jacobs family will be attending the event as well as Greenville Police Chief Ken Miller and SC Supreme Court John Kittredge. 

For more information, contact the Baptist Church at 864-297-7890.

