Bond denied for man arrested after 2 SCDOT workers killed in hit-and-run, per reports

Bond has been denied for the man arrested in connection to a collision that killed two SCDOT road workers and injured one other Monday morning, per reports.

A judge denied bond for 29-year-old Lonnie Dean Miller of Augusta, GA at his bond court hearing on Tuesday, according to our affiliate WISTV.

Troopers say Miller was charged with two counts of hit and run involving death and one count of hit and run involving injuries.

The SCDOT released a statement after the collision.

Below is the full statement:

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is feeling great sorrow Monday morning, March 13, 2017 following the tragic incident that took the lives of two SCDOT workers while working on the shoulder on Augusta Road in Aiken County. A third crew member suffered a non-life-threatening injury. SCDOT workers Tony Redmond and Robert Clark from Aiken County Maintenance lost their lives when apparently a motorist left the roadway and struck the crew. Mr. Redmond, age 54 had been employed by SCDOT since 1996. Mr. Clark, age 64, had been employed by SCDOT since 2012. Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall says the entire agency is stunned by this tragic incident. “Our SCDOT family has suffered the loss of two of our team members this morning. While we mourn these losses, I would urge all South Carolinians to be cautious at all times while on the roads, and use extra care when approaching work zones. The men and women of SCDOT are dedicated public servants and we want them all to return home each night to their families,” said Hall. “Our hearts go out to the families and co-workers of Tony Redmond and Robert Clark during this terrible time,” Hall added. SCDOT has recorded 35 incidents in modern times when SCDOT employees have been killed on the job. Since 2007, six SCDOT workers lost their lives. Three of those deaths occurred in 2015 and 2016.

Miller is behind bars at the Aiken County Detention Center.

Troopers say the collision occurred on Augusta Road around 8:30 a.m. Miller was heading north when he ran off the right side of the road and struck the three SCDOT workers, troopers say.

His vehicle was found a short time later after a witness helped track it down.

