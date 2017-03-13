Report: Upstate man arrested on child pornography charges

A Seneca man was arrested on three charges connected to sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the South Carolina Attorney General.

Attorney General Alan Wilson said Aaron Scott Evans, 42 of Seneca, was involved in distributing child pornography via the internet. He was arrested on Friday by the Seneca Police Department and a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. The attorney general’s office assisted with the investigation.

Evans is charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count, the report said.

The case will be prosecuted by the attorney general’s office.

