Spartanburg Co. man arrested after child tests positive for meth - FOX Carolina 21

Spartanburg Co. man arrested after child tests positive for meth, per reports

Michael Laymond Hayes (Source: SCSO) Michael Laymond Hayes (Source: SCSO)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

An Upstate man was arrested on child neglect charges after reports that a child under his care tested positive for meth, per Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Michael Laymond Hayes, 34 of Moore, was charged with unlawful neglect of a child for an incident that occurred on or about Feb 28 at a residence located on Eagle Lane in Moore in Spartanburg County, per reports.

Deputies say they received a referral from the Department of Social Services that a child under his care tested positive for methamphetamines.

When investigators arrived at the Spartanburg County property they said Hayes admitted to doing illegal drugs in the kitchen of the residence.

Hayes was arrested and placed in the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

