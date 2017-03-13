COLD air settling in for much of the week

Cool days and bitterly cold nights are ahead for the rest of the week, with several freezes/hard freezes likely for the entire southeast.

While most of the area dries out to clear skies today, the Tennessee border will likely hold on to a few snow showers. Due to that, a winter weather advisory has been issued for Buncombe, Graham, Haywood, Madison, McDowell Mtns, Mitchell, northern Jackson, Swain, and Yancey Counties until 8 AM Wednesday. Accumulations in the advisory area will range from 1 to 4 inches.

The Upstate and the southern mountains will see sunshine and strong winds, but a slightly warmer day with highs reaching the middle 50s in the Upstate and 40s in the mountains.

The attention then turns to a hard freeze impacting us overnight. Wednesday morning wind chill values could approach 0 in the higher elevations of the mountains, and in the teens in the Upstate. Another hard freeze Wednesday night into Thursday morning brings lows to the lower 20s in the Upstate by with TEENS likely in the mountains.

A weekend warm-up is on the way as highs return to the upper 50s to middle 60s by Saturday and Sunday. A few showers still remain possible on Saturday.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.