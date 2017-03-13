Greenville Co. Schools hosts job fair for full time positions

Greenville County Schools is hosting a job fair for multiple full time school positions.

The job fair is taking place on Tuesday March 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Armstrong Elementary School located at 8601 White Horse Road in Greenville.

The district is looking to fill the following positions with the respective hourly rates:

Bus driver - $13.91 to $17.43

Bus aide - $9.92 to $15.12

Custodian - $10.24 to $12.54

Food services - $10.24 to $12.54

Employees who work 30 hours or more qualify for health and dental benefits as well as retirement, sick leave and free life insurance.

For more information visit greenville.k12.sc.us or call the INFOline at 355-3100.

