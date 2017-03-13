BBBS Upstate and Chuck E Cheese team up to benefit at risk youth

Big Brothers Big Sisters to the Upstate (BBBS) announced they are working alongside Chuck E Cheese to benefit at risk youth.

“We are thrilled Chuck E Cheese sees the value in giving back to the community,” BBBS Upstate CEO Lemont Sullivan said. “We hope the community will see the value in attending spirit night, enjoying the fun things that Chuck E Cheese has to offer, and know that they are making a difference in a child’s life.”

According to BBBS Upstate, Chuck E Cheese will host a series of Spirit Night celebrations that will raise money for BBBS Upstate.

The first event will take place March 16 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 66 Spartan Boulevard in Spartanburg.

The second event will take place March 30 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 263 Congaree Road in Greenville.

BBBS Upstate stated Chuck E Cheese will donate 15% of the sales to the group during these time slots. Those funds will go directly into the BBBS Upstate program to serve children in need.

BBBS Upstate provides children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better. Little Brothers and Little Sisters are 52% less likely to skip school, 46% less likely to begin using illegal drugs, and 27% less likely to begin using alcohol.

