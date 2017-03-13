Biltmore Forest Police report large bear sighting - FOX Carolina 21

Biltmore Forest Police report large bear sighting

Posted: Updated:
BILTMORE FOREST, NC (FOX Carolina) -

An advisory was issued by the Biltmore Forest Police Department after a large bear was spotted Monday.

Police say the bear was seen in the vicinity of 79 Forest Road.

They advise caution in the area.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.