Union Co. deputies warn about impersonation scam

The Union County Sheriff’s Office would like to warn residents about a recent impersonation scam.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, they have been receiving complaints about people calling and posing as officers from the Sheriff’s Department. They stated these individuals are claiming that the victims did not show up for court and will soon be arrested if the court fees for failure to appear for court are not paid.

The Sheriff’s Office said this is a scam.

They are asking anyone who receives a call like this, to hang up and notify the Union County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 864-429-1611.

