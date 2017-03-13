Comedian Steve Martin in Asheville recording new record with loc - FOX Carolina 21

Comedian Steve Martin in Asheville recording new record with local band

Steve Martin and Steep Canyon Rangers. (Source: Facebook) Steve Martin and Steep Canyon Rangers. (Source: Facebook)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Steve Martin announced Monday that he is currently in Asheville recording a new record with a local band.

The Actor, comedian and musician posted on his official Facebook Page Monday morning that he’s recording the record with Steep Canyon Rangers, a bluegrass band from Asheville.

He said the VR event is for Dolby.

Here’s his full Facebook post:

