Comedian Steve Martin in Asheville recording new record with local band

Steve Martin announced Monday that he is currently in Asheville recording a new record with a local band.

The Actor, comedian and musician posted on his official Facebook Page Monday morning that he’s recording the record with Steep Canyon Rangers, a bluegrass band from Asheville.

He said the VR event is for Dolby.

Here’s his full Facebook post:

