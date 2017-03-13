Fire chief: 2 apartments destroyed by fire at Spartanburg apartm - FOX Carolina 21

Fire chief: 2 apartments destroyed by fire at Spartanburg apartment complex

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Spartanburg City firefighters are on scene of an apartment fire Monday afternoon.

Fire crews say two apartments were completely destroyed by fire at Hillcrest Townhomes.

They say the fire was caused by the AV unit..

Neighbors say no one was inside the apartments at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The fire took place on the second flood of the apartments and firefighters had to cut the roof open in order to let the smoke escape.

Firefighters are now repairing the roof.

