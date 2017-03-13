Vibe water sold at Upstate juice bar

A new product called Vibe water is making a splash with some who live in the Upstate.

"It's clean, it doesn't have an after taste," Brenda Sheppard said.

She says tap and other bottled water have an aftertaste.

"I wanted to make sure I had an alternative- something I could trust," Sheppard said. "And the only way I thought I could trust it was to have it made myself."

So, she says she helped process Vibe and calls it one of the purest forms of water you can find.

"A lot of the water has additives and in order to do that they have sodium by carbonate- which is actually a toxin for your body," Sheppard said. "I took the fluoride out, there's nothing added except the chemistry of the water has changed."

Sheppard says the water process is based on the chemistry of energy and molecule vibrations.

"I started researching and studied with Dr. Emoto, who is out of Japan who studies the crystals and frequencies of water," she said.

Tawana Hamby had a good vibe about the water.

"Here at Good to Go, we're all about health," Hamby said.

She's the owner of Good to Go Juice Bar in Taylors.

"We specialize in healthy high-energy foods," Hamby said.

Now, employees are selling Vibe water at the bar.

"Such a pure taste- and just really gave me a good feeling to be drinking it," Hamby said."The healthier that you can keep your body, the happier you're going to be."

Sheppard says Vibe Water is processed in a bottle factory in Georgia and right now orders are pouring onto the website. She believes it's a way to quench the thirsts of those who want a bottle.

"This is the my whole life purpose - to help people," Sheppard said.

