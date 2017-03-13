Report: NC man sentenced to several years in prison for drug trafficking

A Buncombe County man was sentenced to 225 months to 282 months maximum for multiple drug-related offenses, reports say.

The Attorney’s Office stated on Oct. 22, 2015, agents with the Buncombe County Anticrime Task Force found 3,378 grams (7.4 pounds) of marijuana during a search of Monroe Gordon Piland’s English Drive home.

They stated agents seized 58 grams of poppies as well as morphine sulphate, mushrooms, marijuana candies, marijuana oils and various other pieces of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Attorney's Office, Piland was found guilty of multiple drug-related offenses on Monday including:

trafficking in opium or heroin by possession

possession with intent to sell and distribute marijuana within 1000 feet of a daycare

manufacture marijuana within 1000 feet of a daycare

possession of marijuana paraphernalia

maintaining a dwelling for the keeping of controlled substances

possession with Intent to sell and distribute a Schedule I Controlled substance (psilocin) within 1000 feet of a daycare

possession with intent to sell and distribute schedule III controlled substance (hydrocodone) within 1000 feet of a daycare

“This case involved a marijuana grow operation together with a large cache of dangerous and highly addictive opioid drugs for sale and distribution. As the defendant’s operation was located directly across the street from a licensed day care facility, the State is satisfied and respects the decision of the jury which on the strength of the evidence rendered guilty verdicts in all charged counts in less than thirty minutes after a week-long trial,” Assistant District Attorney Alex Bass said.

In addition to jail time, Piland was also fined $5000,000 by the court.

