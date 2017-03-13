Coroner identifies Upstate man killed in head-on collision; 2nd fatal wreck in Pickens Co. in 2 days

Troopers report a driver has died as result of a head-on collision in Pickens County Monday.

At about 11:45 a.m., a driver was headed down Pumpkintown Road when the driver ran off the road, over corrected, came back on to the roadway and struck another driver head-on, per reports.

The driver who ran off the road was killed by the collision. The driver was identified as 62-year-old Donald Durham of Easley, per the coroner. The coroner said Durham was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at Cannon Memorial Hospital.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

The second driver involved was injured. A passenger in the vehicle was also injured, the reports state.

The collision is under investigation by the SC Highway Patrol.

This is the second fatal collision to occur in Pickens County in two days. That driver also died as a result of a head-on collision.

Coroner identifies Upstate driver killed after head-on collision in Pickens County

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.