Police: Suspect throws urine-saturated toilet paper roll at officer; faces additional charges

A Upstate suspect faces additional charges after throwing a urine-saturated toilet paper roll at an officer, per reports.

The Easley Police Department responded to a call in reference to an assault on West North Street in Easley on Saturday. During the investigation, officers took Anthony Shokry Youssef into custody. During the process, Youssef started to pull away from the officer and attempted to kick him, the reports say.

Once in the detention center, officers say Youssef threw a urine-saturated toilet paper roll at a detention officer.

In total, Youssef was charged with the following:

Possession of a controlled substance - $10,000 bond

Public disorderly conduct - $ 257.50 bond

Resisting arrest - $10,000 bond

Throwing bodily fluids on an officer - $25,000

Youssef's total bond is $45,257.50.

We have reached out to officials for more details on his arrest.

