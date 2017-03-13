Police: Help needed to identify Upstate tire theft suspects

Police say these were the getaway cars of the suspects. (Source: SPD)

Police say these three men are connected to the tire thefts. (Source: SPD)

Officers with the Spartanburg Police Department are asking for assistance identifying three suspects connected to recent vehicle tire thefts.

Officers say three men captured in surveillance footage are connected to a recent theft of vehicle tires from the Dorman Centre Walmart on March 8 and 9.

Police say the suspect's vehicles are a silver in color Impala and a large dark-colored Dodge truck.

Anyone with information about either suspect is asked to contact Investigator Gallman at 864-415-2532 or the tip line at 864-573-0000.

