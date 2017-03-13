Warrants: Upstate man arrested, charged with several counts of criminal sexual conduct with minor

An Anderson County man is behind bars for committing sexual acts over an extended period of time with a minor, per warrants.

Reports say Joseph Parker Thornton, 45, was charged with three counts third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and committing a lewd act with a child under 16 for incidents that occurred between Oct 15, 2011 and Dec 31, 2016.

Per warrants, Thornton was documented to have done the following to the minor victim:

touched the victim’s genitalia through her clothes

made the victim grab his exposed genitalia

rubbed his genitalia against her clothed body and neck

touched and fondled the victim’s genitalia and buttocks

Reports say Thornton was also charged with unlawful neglect of a child by hitting the child with a belt, causing severe bruising on her thigh. The incident occurred in August 2012.

Deputies said Thornton was also charged with unlawful neglect of a child for an incident that occurred in August 2016 for repeatedly kicking and pushing a male victim against the wall, causing marks and abrasions, per warrants. The report said Thornton also verbally assaulted the child.

Thornton was arrested Wednesday and is currently behind bars at the Anderson County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.