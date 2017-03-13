Warrants: Upstate man arrested, charged with several counts of criminal sexual conduct with minor

Officials with the Coast Guard say federal and state authorities are continuing to investigate a potential threat which was reported at the Wando Terminal Wednesday night.More >
The family of Ricky Dubose, one of the inmates accused of shooting and killing two corrections officers while escaping custody Tuesday, is pleading for him to turn himself in.More >
Fulton County police say the bus driver in last week's fatal crash in Atlanta, Georgia now faces charges.More >
Lidl announced the first 100 customers in line at the grand opening of Greenville's new grocery store on Thursday will have a chance to win $100 in gift cards.More >
The Spartanburg County Coroner confirms a teen has died as a result of a collision in Spartanburg County overnight Monday.More >
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said 34 people, including some inmates in SC prisons, have been indicted after a State Grand Jury investigation into a statewide methamphetamine trafficking operating in the prison system.More >
An Upstate family is pleading for information in the disappearance of a man who went missing this month.More >
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children continues to fight for answers in the death of a young child whose body was found more than four decades ago.More >
For the company's 46th birthday, Southwest is celebrating with an airfare sale - slashing prices to as little as $39 one-way.More >
Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a shooting near a baseball field in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017,More >
Storm damage is causing headaches for many residents with downed trees and power outages.More >
Duke Energy released a list of 10 tips to keep your energy costs cool this summer.More >
