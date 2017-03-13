Heavy traffic expected, shuttles available for NCAA tournament in Greenville

As Greenville prepares to host the first and second rounds of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, Greenville police are warning drivers that may see heavy traffic in the downtown Greenville corridor and areas near the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Games start Friday at the entertainment arena just off I-385.

Just after 12:30 p.m., police said the doors were opened for the tournament but the parking garage on Church Street was already full.

Greenville city officials said shuttles will also be available to take spectators to and from the arena in addition to the downtown trolley service.

Below is the shuttle schedule city officials released earlier this week.

Thursday March 16:

Satellite Parking, Redemption, 635 Haywood Rd

Hours: 10 am-9 pm

Hotel Shuttle: Embassy Suites, Crowne Plaza, Hilton to Arena

Hours: 10 am -9pm

Hotel Shuttle: Marriott Greenville to Arena

Hours: 10 am- 9pm

City Trolleys will be running 6 pm- 11 pm Friday March 17:

Satellite Parking, Redemption, 635 Haywood Rd

Hours: 10 am - Midnight

Hotel Shuttle: Embassy Suites, Crowne Plaza, Hilton to Arena

Hours: 11 am – Midnight

Hotel Shuttle: Marriott Greenville to Arena

Hours: 11 am- Midnight City Trolleys will be running 11 am – 2pm AND 6 pm- 11 pm Saturday March 18:

NO ADDITIONAL SHUTTLES, Trolley will run as usual downtown Sunday March 19:

NO SATELLITE PARKING SHUTTLE

Hotel Shuttle: Embassy Suites, Crowne Plaza, Hilton to Arena

Hours: 9 am -4 pm (pending TV schedule)

Hotel Shuttle: Marriott Greenville to Arena

Hours: 10 am- 4pm

