Heavy traffic expected, shuttles available for NCAA tournament in Greenville

The NCAA logo. (Source: Wikipedia/NCAA) The NCAA logo. (Source: Wikipedia/NCAA)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

As Greenville prepares to host the first and second rounds of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, Greenville police are warning drivers that may see heavy traffic in the downtown Greenville corridor and areas near the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Games start Friday at the entertainment arena just off I-385.

Just after 12:30 p.m., police said the doors were opened for the tournament but the parking garage on Church Street was already full.

Greenville city officials said shuttles will also be available to take spectators to and from the arena in addition to the downtown trolley service.

Below is the shuttle schedule city officials released earlier this week.

Thursday March 16: 
Satellite Parking, Redemption, 635 Haywood Rd 
Hours: 10 am-9 pm
Hotel Shuttle: Embassy Suites, Crowne Plaza, Hilton to Arena 
Hours: 10 am -9pm  
Hotel Shuttle: Marriott Greenville to Arena 
Hours: 10 am- 9pm 
City Trolleys will be running 6 pm- 11 pm  

Friday March 17: 
Satellite Parking, Redemption, 635 Haywood Rd 
Hours: 10 am - Midnight 
Hotel Shuttle: Embassy Suites, Crowne Plaza, Hilton to Arena 
Hours: 11 am – Midnight 
Hotel Shuttle: Marriott Greenville to Arena 
Hours: 11 am- Midnight City Trolleys will be running 11 am – 2pm AND 6 pm- 11 pm  

Saturday March 18: 
NO ADDITIONAL SHUTTLES, Trolley will run as usual downtown  

Sunday March 19: 
NO SATELLITE PARKING SHUTTLE 
Hotel Shuttle: Embassy Suites, Crowne Plaza, Hilton to Arena 
Hours: 9 am -4 pm (pending TV schedule)  
Hotel Shuttle: Marriott Greenville to Arena 
Hours: 10 am- 4pm 

For more information on the tournament, click here.

