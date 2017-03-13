Better Business Bureau: Puppy scams on the rise in the Upstate

The Better Business Bureau said there have been more than 20 reports of puppy scams since the beginning of 2017 in the Upstate.

It's a scam the agency sees every year but more and more people fall victim to convincing websites while trying to buy a new furry friend. FOX Carolina spoke to one Upstate woman who said she went through an online website, paid hundreds of dollars for a special bred puppy, and then was blocked by the website over phone and email.

"Twenty minutes after they picked up the money, my phone number was blocked," the caller said.

Courtney Beaty from the Better Business Bureau said it's a common scam around the springtime. She suggests if a consumer goes through the internet, they should ask the breeder to videochat to see the dog with their own two eyes.

"Anyone can supply you with pictures, being able to see it at least on video would be so important to verify," Beaty said.

The consumer said she was fooled because the website she went through looked like a verified site.

"It looks legitimate, that's the scary part, it looks like a legitimate website. Giving them praises, reviews, pictures of the animals," the caller said.

Beaty said it's important to pay attention to grammatical errors on the website, but more importantly to search the pictures provided on the site to ensure they are not property of another site.

"The best thing to do in these kind of situations when you have fallen in love with a puppy, right click on that picture and select 'Search Google' then you'll search the internet and see if it's anywhere else, and that's your first line of defense," Beaty said.

She added it's important to pay with credit card or check and not go through options like Western Union, Walmart to Walmart, or wire transfers as means of payment.

