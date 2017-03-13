Upstate man hopes to inspire others to adopt healthier lifestyle after losing over 250 pounds in 3 years

An Upstate man is sharing his dramatic weight loss story after losing more than 250 pounds in three years.

With the help of a fitness program that teaches good nutrition and fitness, along with long-term lifestyle changes, Adam "Vocals" Morris lost a total of 252 pounds.

At his heaviest - Vocals weighed 598 pounds. A near-death experience put him in the ER and then the ICU for seven days.

“I think the breaking point was spending seven days in the hospital and then hearing your cardiologist just tell you, 'you were almost gone',” Vocals said. “Not too many people face death and get a second chance.”

He said when his doctor placed him on medications he knew it was time to be serious about changing his lifestyle.

“I said, I’m not going to be one of those people on medicines their whole life- I’m gonna lose this weight - so I did it.”

Vocals started by making small changes like clearing junk food from the kitchen and taking small walks around the neighborhood, and he began seeing changes. After a year he had shed more than 100 pounds and found the courage to go to the gym and meet with a trainer.

“He said, 'I promise you we'll do it' and I said all right - so we started training together and within the first 8 weeks I had already dropped 50 pounds.”

Vocals shared his story on social media in hopes he can push others to change their lives too.

“If you put the work in, over time it's goin' to stay, you didn't gain it all overnight you can't expect to lose it all overnight.”

Vocals says his next goal is to get to 300 pounds – the weight at which his doctor told him they could start taking him off some of his medications he's been on since his near-death experience.

