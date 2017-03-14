Upstate students hold "Put Down Your Cell Phone Signs" for parents to read in school car line

Sixth grade students from Pendleton Elementary School are making their parents think and even change their ways, when it comes to their cell phone habits.

The students say, they just want to talk to their parents. And that was tough to do, when many of the adults were on their phones or blasting music in the car line after school. So the students are stepping up and telling them to stop in a creative way.

Jeffrey Simpson is the Principal at Pendleton Elementary School.

"They are taking this on passionately. I can't be more proud of them taking on our mission of being world changers. That's what we do here and I always tell them we have to start somewhere."

A simple observation, got them where they are today.

Marlen Salcido is a 6th grader at Pendleton Elementary School.

"Their parents were on their phones and weren't talking to their kids and were on the radio with inappropriate songs, so we wanted to start something that would stop that."

The plan included signs that say "Hang up, let's talk."

Abi Blankenship is also a 6th grader at Pendleton Elementary School.

"We're just trying to make sure all the kids have people to talk to because at school they might've had a rough day and they might just want to talk about it and if they're in the car, they just want to vent to their parents. If you're talking on your phone or listening to the music, is that phone call or that song more important than your kid?"

The student council members took their message to the car line all last week and again this week, and they tell us, they hope their message spreads.

