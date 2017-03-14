Flights canceled at GSP, Asheville airports due to Northeast snowstorm

Crews de-ice plane before departing for an early flight at Midway International Airport in Chicago (CNN/ March 13, 2017)

Flights into and from the Greenville Spartanburg International Airport and Asheville Regional Airport were canceled Tuesday due to the snowstorm in the Northeast.

The nor’easter was expected to impact areas between the mid-Atlantic to Maine on Tuesday.

At GSP flights from and to New York’s LaGuardia Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Philadelphia, and Newark were canceled as of Tuesday morning.

Click here to check GSP arrivals.

Click here to check GSP departures.

At Asheville, Allegiant flights to and from Newark were canceled as of Tuesday morning

Click here to check AVL arrivals.

Click there to check AVL departures.

An estimated 5,000 flights had been canceled by Tuesday morning across the US.

MORE: Staring down the barrel of nor'easter, region preps for snow

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.