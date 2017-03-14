Flights canceled at GSP, Asheville airports due to Northeast sno - FOX Carolina 21

Flights canceled at GSP, Asheville airports due to Northeast snowstorm

Crews de-ice plane before departing for an early flight at Midway International Airport in Chicago (CNN/ March 13, 2017) Crews de-ice plane before departing for an early flight at Midway International Airport in Chicago (CNN/ March 13, 2017)
GREER, SC -

Flights into and from the Greenville Spartanburg International Airport and Asheville Regional Airport were canceled Tuesday due to the snowstorm in the Northeast.

The nor’easter was expected to impact areas between the mid-Atlantic to Maine on Tuesday.

At GSP flights from and to New York’s LaGuardia Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Philadelphia, and Newark were canceled as of Tuesday morning.

At Asheville, Allegiant flights to and from Newark were canceled as of Tuesday morning

An estimated 5,000 flights had been canceled by Tuesday morning across the US.

