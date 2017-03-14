Your Pie in Greenville celebrates Pi Day with $3.14 pizzas

Your Pie in Greenville celebrates Pi Day (Courtesy: Your Pie/ Facebook)

Your Pie is celebrating Pi Day by offering pizzas for $3.14.

The pizza parlor on Woodruff Road is among the participating locations.

In addition, Your Pie is offering customers the options of adding a combo for $3.14 and craft beer for $3.14 during the “Pi(e) Day” celebration.

The celebration will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Your Pie, located at 1461 Woodruff Road.

Pi day is celebrated on March 14 each year. Pi is the numerical constant representing the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter, most commonly listed at 3.14.

