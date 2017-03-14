Police: 2 arrests made after more threats toward schools posted on social media

Screen shot of the threat police say was posted (Source: Facebook)

Two people have been arrested after Greenwood School District 51 officials said a threat was posted on social media.

Superintendent Faye Sprouse said a suspect was arrested in Ware Shoals Monday night after parents reported the post.

Sprouse said the Ware Shoals Police Department, and the Greenwood, Abbeville and Laurens County sheriff’s offices were involved in the investigation and quickly identified one suspect and made an arrest.

Below is what the school district posted on Facebook Tuesday morning about the first arrest:

Ware Shoals police Chief Harry Irick confirmed Tuesday morning that a second suspect had been arrested in the case.

Irick said Leon Kay and April Green would be charged with unlawful communication and breach of peace high and aggravated. Additional charges may also be filed.

“In a tiny community like this, we have about 2,000 have parents who are enraged and want to see people punished for posting these things,” Irick said.

Sprouse said investigators learned after the arrest that the threats appear to be copy of a statement made in another case of social media threats.

“That does not diminish the fear that is in our hearts especially after Friday’s incident,” Sprouse said.

On Friday, Ware Shoals police charged Rodney Rogers, 27, with a list of offenses after investigators said he posted threats against Ware Shoals-area schools on social media.

Sprouse said law enforcement will be at every school in the district on Tuesday as a precaution and that school would operate on a regular schedule.

