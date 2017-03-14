Deputies: Mother arrested after children left home alone call to report fire

A Buffalo woman was arrested Tuesday morning after deputies said a fire was reported at a house where four young children were left alone, according to investigative reports.

Deputies said they were called to the home on Linersville Road just after midnight along with numerous fire units.

Upon arrival, deputies said they learned that the caller who reported the fire was a 12-year-old girl who had been left alone with her younger siblings, ages 5 and 7, and a 2-year-old who they could not find at the home.

DSS was called to the house and placed the children with family members.

Deputies said the 2-year-old was eventually located at his father’s house.

When deputies located the children’s mother, 28-year-old Charisse Lucre, she was arrested and charged with three counts of unlawful neglect for leaving the children at home.

The Union County Sheriff's Office released a statement on the investigation Tuesday morning:

The Union County Sheriff’s Office and several Fire Departments responded to a structure fire at 1214 Linersville Road in Buffalo. Once there it was determined that 3 children, ages 12, 7 and 5 years old were left at the residence by themselves. Their Mother, Charisse Marie Lucre was nowhere to be found. Through the investigation a 2 year old male was unaccounted for. Fire Department personnel searched the single wide trailer 4 times and were unable to find the child. Around 2am the Mother showed back to the scene. She advised that the 2 year boy was at a friend’s house and that was confirmed by The Sheriff’s Office. Lucre will be charged with 3 counts of Unlawful Neglect toward a Child. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but is believed to have started in the kitchen area at the kitchen stove. Unlawful Neglect Toward a Child is a Felony, the sentence is left to the discretion of the court not to exceed 10 years. This case is still under investigation.

