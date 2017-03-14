Deputies locate Rutherford Co. woman who disappeared on trip to Spartanburg Co.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a 20-year-old woman who disappeared on a trip to Spartanburg County was found on Tuesday, hours after deputies asked for help on social media to track her down.

Deputies said Madison Taylor Eggers was reported missing on Monday. She was last seen on March 9, 2017 in Rutherford County.

Eggers as expected to travel to Inman but deputies said she did not arrive at her destination.



Eggers is 5’8” tall and 160 pounds. She has long, brown hair and a large, script tattoo along her neckline. She was traveling in a burgundy, 2002 Honda Accord that is missing the front bumper, has a black rear bumper, a flip flop sticker on the rear window, and a SCC sticker on the windshield.



Deputies said just after 1 p.m. Tuesday that Eggers had been found and thanked the community for helping close the case.

